Oct. 14, 1930 – April 11, 2023

JoAnn Hartley Williams, age 92, a resident of Georgiana, passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. She was born to the late Dr. S.R. and Clyde Boone Hartley on Oct. 14, 1930.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Stephen and Clyde Hartley; husband, Robert Williams, Jr.; son, Stephen Williams; sister, Janie; and brother, Robbie.

Mrs. Williams is survived by a number of nephews, nieces, and many lifelong friends.

She was a member of First Baptist Church of Georgiana. She was very active in the formation of the Georgiana High School class reunions at the Senior Living Center.

A graveside service was held on Thursday, April 13, at 3 p.m. at Union Cemetery in Georgiana.

In lieu of flowers, donations in JoAnn’s memory may be made to the First Baptist Church of Georgiana, AL.