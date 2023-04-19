May 30, 1954 – April 8, 2023

Keith Lamar Ellis was welcomed into the presence of his beloved Savior on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the age of 68.

Funeral Services were held on Wednesday, April 12, beginning at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home with Minister Adam Ellis, Minister Kevin Ellis, and Minister Dennis Sanders officiating with Dunklin Funeral Home directing. Burial followed in Magnolia Cemetery. The family received friends beginning at 11 a.m. until service time.

Keith was born to Clifford Eugene Ellis and Elaine Payne Ellis (Marsico) on May 30, 1954, in Montgomery. When he was 15-years-old, he found the love of his life in Janet Lynn Williams. They were married on June 2, 1973, (They waited until after his birthday so that his mother wouldn’t have to sign for him to get married). They went on to have two children: a son, Adam, and a daughter, Jan.

Keith earned a bachelor’s degree in Bible from Alabama Christian School of Religion, (now Faulkner University), a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Troy State University, (now Troy University), and a Master’s Degree in Marriage and Family Therapy from Southern Christian University (now Amridge University). He served as minister for the Centerpoint Church of Christ in Troy, the Crestview Church of Christ (now the Airport Road Church of Christ) in Crestview, Fla., the College Avenue Church of Christ in Enterprise, and the Flatwoods Church of Christ in Fort Deposit.

In addition, Keith influenced countless students (and adults) through over 40 years of work with Camp Wiregrass. He also helped a multitude of individuals and couples through his work as a licensed marriage and family therapist. In addition to that, he served as a chaplain for the Police department. For all of his life, Keith wanted to help people, and that’s exactly what he did.

He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene Clifford Ellis and his mother, Elaine Payne Ellis Marsico.

He is survived by his loving wife, Janet Lynn Ellis, his son, Adam Keith Ellis (and his wife, Dana), his daughter, Janet Melita Lowery (and her husband, Thomas Clinton Lowery), his grandchildren, Emma Elaine Ellis, Chloe Anne Ellis, Lainey Wynn Lowery, and Ella Grace Lowery, his sister Kathy Hollingshead (and her husband, Joe), his twin brother, Kevin Ellis (and his wife, Vicky), and his younger brother, Cliff Ellis (and his wife, Scarlet).

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Wiregrass Christian Youth Camp, P. O. Box 311072, Enterprise, Alabama 36331.

