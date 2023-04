The McKenzie School Tigers recently hosted a softball tournament in Greenville on April 7-8. The teams included Straughn, Samson, Clarke County, Greenville High School and McKenzie School. Pictured above, Madeline Bell slap hits a pitch for McKenzie against Greenville. Also pictured is Greenville Tiger Synya Edwards being congratulated after hitting a home run against Clarke County. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)