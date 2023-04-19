This day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Today, I will discuss the starting defensive ends during the Wishbone Era.

Robin Parkhouse (1971), from Orlando, Fla, played an outstanding game against Southern Cal. He caused a fumble to seal win that set the tone for the 1970’s. He was drafted by the Baltimore Colts.

John Mitchell (1971-72), from Mobile, was a junior college transfer. He was the first Black starter, the first Black captain, the first Black All-America and the first Black assistant coach at Alabama.

John Croyle (1972-73), from Gadsden, was tall and raggedy (6 ft. 6) and a very good player. If he had healthy knees, there is no telling how good he would have been.

Mike DuBose (1973-74), from Opp, switched from linebacker and against Miss State blocked a field goal to set up first touchdown. He intercepted a hand off to preserve a win over Auburn.

Leroy Cook (1974), from Abbeville, was a two time All-America. He blocked a field goal vs Miss State in 1974 and set the tone for the game.

Paul Harris (1975-76), was from Mobile. Calvin Parker (1976), from Munford, and started as a sophomore.

Wayne Hamilton (1977-79), from Leesburg, Fla., was defensive player of the game vs Southern Cal. Pass and forced an interception for the 21-20 win.

Dewey Mitchell (1977) was from Tampa, Fla. Judo Champion started last half of the 1977 season.

E.J. Junior (1978-80) was a consensus All-American in 1980. Gary DeNiro (1980), from Youngstown, Ohio, was a very good player.

Mike Pitts (1981-82), from Baltimore, Md., was a 5th year player. Coach Sylvester Croom turned him into an All-American player. He played in the NFL.

Russ Wood (1981-1982), from Elba, converted from Linebacker. He knocked out Illinois QB Tony Eason. His back-up threw an interception to seal the game in The Liberty Bowl.

It was the last win of Coach Bryant in the Wishbone Era.