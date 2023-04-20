CDL training available in Butler County

SPECIAL TO THE STANDARD

A partnership between the City of Georgiana, the city’s Industrial Development Board and Lurleen B. Wallace (LBW) Community College has resulted in a CDL Driver Training Program being established in Butler County.

Georgiana Mayor Frank Betterton and Industrial Development Board Chair, Lynn Harold Watson in coordination with Butler County Commission for Economic Development (BCCED) Director David Hutchison are marketing the industrial building and the 20 acre site to manufacturing prospects.

Mayor Betterton indicated, “This is an excellent temporary use of this property until a qualified manufacturing company is developed. We are excited about the CDL Driving Program taking place in Georgiana.”

BCCED Director David Hutchison stated, “Licensed CDL Drivers have been in high demand for some time in Butler County, and now this collaborative effort with LBW and the City of Georgiana, this key workforce development need will begin to be addressed. Workforce Development is an activity we devote some to most every day.”

Chad Sutton of LBW views this program as an opportunity for individuals and businesses to participate in rapid credentialing that benefits high-demand and high-paying jobs.

Chad description of LBW’s program was, “Participants of the class will be taught the skills that must be mastered successfully to receive a CDL license. If the participant is competent and can pass the CDL exam administered by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and follow the federal guidelines, they can receive a commercial driver license”.

The CDL Training Program is located at the Georgiana IDB building – 384 Ebenezer Road.

Interested applicants should contact Chad Sutton, Director of Workforce Development at LBWCC by email csutton@lbwcc.edu or by phone 260-410-9290.