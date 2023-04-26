Coaches announced for GHS, McKenzie

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

On Friday morning, April 21, at a special called Butler County Board of Education (BCBOE) meeting, two head football coaching positions were formally approved by the BCBOE for the Butler County School System (BCSS).

Garrick Pimienta, “Coach P,” will assume responsibilities as athletic director and head football coach for Greenville High School (GHS).

Brian Bradford will assume responsibilities as athletic director, head football and track coach, and mathematics teacher for McKenzie School.

Pimienta, who was the offensive coordinator for GHS last season, resume states he was the director and of strength and conditioning and offensive coordinator for Pike Road High School from May of 2019 to April of 2022.

Pike Road won the 5A Alabama High School Athletic Association football championship in 2021.

He was also the Huntingdon College football coach for running backs and half backs from May of 2018 to May of 2019.

Before that, he coached linebackers and running backs and was the head strength and conditioning coach at Prattville Christian Academy from May 2017 to May 2018.

He obtained his Bachelor of Arts in Physical Education from Huntingdon College, where he also played football, in Montgomery in May of 2017

Pimienta said, “My love for these guys is real. It’s genuine.” He added that he was excited for the opportunity and to be a Greenville Tiger.

Bradford’s resume states he was Stanhope Elmore High School (SEHS) head football coach and athletic director from 2017 to present.

Before that he was Chilton County High School (CCHS) head coach and athletic director from 2014 to 2017.

He has also coached in varying capacities at East Limestone High School, Saks High School, and SEHS.

Both SEHS and CCHS are 6A teams. Bradford’s record at SEHS was 34-31.

He noted that from moving from a 6A school to a 1A school was a direction God was leading him and that he would gain the personal experience of knowing each player one on one.

He also noted what McKenzie footballs fans were going to see. He said, “They’re going to see the most disciplined, hardest working football team to ever come out of McKenzie, Ala. They are going to see a team that attacks on all three levels of the game: offense, defense, and special teams. The word passive will not be in our vocabulary. We will be unmatched in our relentless pursuit of excellence.”

He added, “Win or lose (McKenzie fans) will see men of character.”