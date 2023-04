Paisley Honecutt, with the Bombers, is pictured hitting an inside the park home run in Friday evening action, April 21, against the Bomb Squad. Despite the homerun, the Bombers won the game 13-10. Chloe Chun, for the Bombers, also slapped a homerun and had three RBIs. In other Ponytail action, the Navigators handily defeated Killer Aim 7-0. Alyssa Cauthen was credited with nine strikeouts in the game and also hit a homerun..(Bruce Branum | The Standard)