Eagle baseball

The Fort Dale varsity baseball team won their series with region opponent Monroe Academy 2-1. They dropped the first game on the road 8-6 but bounced back to win the double header at home 7-5 and 8-0. Sophomore Morgan Heath (pictured above) was the winning pitcher in the first game at home. Junior Owen McNeal continued his dominance at the plate registering four RBIs on a single and a homerun shot over the fence. In the third, game Senior Everette Black pitched the seven inning shutout. He gave up no hits, walked three, and struck out seven. Sophomore Dain Winters had a triple. The series win put the Eagles in second place in their region and secured a round one home-field advantage. They host Lee-Scott Academy in a double header on Thursday, April 27. If the teams split, there will be a third game on Friday. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)