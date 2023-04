The Fort Dale Academy golf team placed first in the AISA match held at the Greenville Country Club on April 17. The combined team score was 321, and junior Jackson Scott was the Low Medalist winner, shooting par for the course at 70. The team heads to the state tournament in Prattville on April 24-25.

Junior Jackson Scott (pictured above) eyes his final putt of the day. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)