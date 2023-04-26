Eagle softball

The Fort Dale varsity softball team lost their series with Monroe Academy 3-0. They fell on the road 14-6 on April 17. Bailey Lambert had a homeroom, three RBIs, and scored two runs, while Emily Cauthen had a double. In the double header at home, the Eagles lost to the Volunteers 9-5 and 11-3. Lambert continued her good run at the plate with a triple and an RBI in the first game and hit a double and scored a run in the second game. Brinkley Long had a double in the first game along with a run and then tallied up two RBIs off a double in the second game. Pictured: All hands on deck: Catcher Lily VanDyke and pitcher Anna Claire Thomas team up to field a pop up at the plate. Vandyke ultimately made the catch while the fans held their breaths. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)