Eagle track

Fort Dale Academy junior Jon Nolan Lawrence is the AISA state track and field shot put champion after throwing for 43 feet at the state meet in Gulf Shores. “This is Jon Nolan’s first year participating in track and field and his future looks promising,” said track Coach Scarlett Anderson. “He has the determination and the attitude it takes to win and is a pleasure to coach.” This is the team’s third year in a row to bring home an individual championship following Emily Hartley’s back-to-back titles in the long jump in 2021 and 2022. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)