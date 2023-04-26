This day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

During the Wishbone Era, Alabama had great defensive tackles.

In 1971, Jeff Beard and Terry Rowell were the starters. They were not very big but were very quick.

From 1972-73, Mike Raines and Skip Kebelius were the starters. They were both 6’ 5”. Raines was nicknamed “The Hook”. He also played in the NFL and USFL.

Charley Hannah (1974-76) was the younger brother of John and older brother of David. He moved to offensive line with the Oakland Raiders.

Randy Hall (1974) was an Academic All-America. Bob Baumhower (1975-76) was All-Century, All-SEC and All-Pro. Marty Lyons was All-Century, All-SEC, All-America, and College Football Hall of Fame.

David Hannah (1977-1979) was the youngest Hannah. He was All-SEC 1979. Byron Braggs (1978-80) was All-SEC in 1980. He played for Tampa Bay and Green Bay.

Jackie Cline (1980-1982) played for Birmingham in the USFL and Miami in the NFL.

Randy Edwards (1982), which was the last year for the Wishbone Era, played for Seattle in the NFL.