BCSO seeks info on trailer theft

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a felony theft and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

Investigators say on Thursday, April 13, during the evening an unknown subject drove onto Whittle Farms, located on Pineapple Highway in Butler County. The suspect exited their vehicle and stole a trailer and multiple items.

Investigators stay the unknown suspect stole a 16′ utility trailer with two axles, a hydraulic jack, an air compressor, several oxygen and acetylene tanks, torch and hoses, an older model chainsaw, a 300 foot welding lead, fishing rods and reels with a tackle box, batteries, battery charger, a yellow generator, and 100 gallons of gasoline.

The utility trailer was recovered by law enforcement in Wilcox County. Investigators say the suspect was seen on video captured in the area where the trailer was dumped.

The suspect attempted to sell the stolen fishing rod to residents of the area. Photos of the vehicle and suspect have been released by investigators. There are no other details available for release at this time.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect or their whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867) or download our P3-tips app.

Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your tip may lead to a Cash Reward.

If you need to remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers.

Note: A criminal charge is an accusation. The defendant is assumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.