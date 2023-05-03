Aug. 10, 1942 – April 21, 2023

Clara Beeland Stallworth Stead, a resident of Greenville, Alabama, passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023.

Beeland was preceded in death by her husband, Mahlon Maurice Stead of Greenville, and her parents, Luther Hill Stallworth and Clara Beeland Brooks Stallworth of Evergreen.

She is survived by her two sons, Christopher Hill Timbie (Kandy) of Birmingham, and Randolph William Timbie of Greenville; sisters, Frances McCreary Stallworth of Simpsonville, S.C. and Elinor Bolling Stallworth Saxton (Jimbo) of Little Rock, Ark.; granddaughters, Chrisann Ruth Timbie of Nashville, Tenn., and Lauraline Elizabeth Timbie of Wellington, Fla..

Beeland was born on Aug. 10, 1942 in Montgomery. She grew up in Evergreen and graduated from Evergreen High School and then from The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Early in her career, Beeland was a teacher for Opp City Schools as well as Sparta Academy in Evergreen. She later worked at the Butler County Board of Registrars in Greenville.

She was active in the Butler County Humane Society and spent time as a volunteer at the Greenville Library. Beeland had a passion for animals, politics, and family genealogy. As a follower of Christ, Beeland enjoyed the teachings of Dr. Charles Stanley and Pastor Robert Morris.

The family will hold a private memorial service honoring Beeland. Memorials may be given to the Butler County Humane Society, P. O. Box 264, Greenville, AL 36037.

