Eagle baseball ends season

Fort Dale varsity baseball hosted Lee-Scott Academy in a best-of-three first round playoff series on Wednesday, April 26. The Eagles fell to the Warriors in both games 12-1 and 6-3, ending their season with a 16-16 record. Head coach Marshall Watts commented on the season saying, “This year’s team had some early arm issues from our two primary pitchers, but we had several guys step up to give us valuable innings.” Watts wishes his six senior players well and looks forward to the junior leadership provided by catcher Owen McNeal and pitcher/shortstop Parker McNeal. In addition to solid defense, both Owen and Parker had an excellent season at the plate tallying up 0.495 and 0.367 batting averages, respectively. Pictured: Senior left fielder Garrett Simmons successfully snags one of three fly balls in the first game and had a double and a single in the series. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)