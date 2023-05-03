Eagles honor soccer seniors By Editor | May 3, 2023 | 0 The Fort Dale Academy soccer family recently bid a farewell to four senior players. They are pictured (L-R) Eden Skipper, Caroline Hartley, coach Josh Wildermuth, Hannah Huggins, and Leah Davis. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard) Posted in Sports Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Eagle baseball ends season May 3, 2023 | No Comments » Eagles honors diamond seniors May 3, 2023 | No Comments » FDA soccer AISA All-stars May 3, 2023 | No Comments » Johnson sings National Anthem at Biscuits game May 3, 2023 | No Comments » Nelson signs to cheer for Hawks May 3, 2023 | No Comments »