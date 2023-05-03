Dec. 10, 1930 – April 20, 2023

Mr. Lynwood DeKalb James, age 92, of Tallassee, passed away on April 20, 2023.

Funeral Services were held on Tuesday, April 25, beginning at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home. The family received friends one hour prior to service time. Burial followed in the Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Lyn was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Carolyn Frazier James; grandson, William Russell Bozeman; and siblings, G.B. James, Clyde James, Eunice Holly, Dorothy Dickey, and Tessie James.

He is survived by his children, Saralyn James Buck (Del), Lynwood DeKalb James II, Randolph Frazier James (Lee Ann), Kim James-Bond West (Mike), Becky James Walton (Gary); and 15 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

Lyn served as a member of the Army 82nd Airborne as a paratrooper. He and Betty were members of the Fort Deposit Methodist Church and richly enjoyed the Sunday School class.

Lyn was president and one of the founding fathers of the Andover Apache Sports Complex in Maryland that continues to thrive and bless families, building character in the children of that community for the last 50 years. Y’all know he could not have done this without Betty and a handful of close friends.

Lyn and Betty also enjoyed many years of serving the Fort Deposit community through sports, scouts, every school event, and countless concession stands. They were overjoyed to craft yet another trophy to recognize a Fort Deposit kid.

We will miss you, Dad. Hug Momma for us.

Pallbearers were Ben Buck, Brad Buck, Brent Buck, Levi James, Zack James, Artie Bond, Daniel Bond, Andy Bond, and Drew Bozeman.

