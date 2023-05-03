May 29, 1937 – April 27, 2023

Marilyn Schofield, age 85, of Georgiana, passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date.

Marilyn Schofield is survived by her daughter, Mona Lisa (Charles) Hall; son, Nick Schofield, siblings: Artis Thomas (Dot), Leroy Thomas (Barbara), and Edna (ET) Thomas; nieces, Jennifer Thomas, and Ashley Ramkissoon (Tommy); nephew, Chris Thomas; great nieces and nephews, Alexis, Tate, and Makayla.

Marilyn Schofield was preceded in death by her parents, Artis Coy and Orrie Lee Maples Thomas.

Marilyn Schofield had a love for country music. The family of Marilyn Schofield would like to thank the kind and caring staff at Georgiana Health and Rehab for everything they did for Marilyn Schofield.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer’s Association.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.johnsongeorgiana.com for the Schofield family.