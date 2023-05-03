Jan. 28, 1950 – April 26, 2023

Peggy Annette Head Skinner, a resident of Greenville, passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Graveside Services were held on Monday, May 1, beginning at 2 p.m. at Liberty Methodist Church Cemetery in Greenville. The family received friends on Sunday, April 30, in the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home from 2-4 p.m.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Tommie E. Head and Lelia B. Head; and daughter, Alicia Allison Skinner.

She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, William Porter Skinner, Sr.; daughter, Aimee Rebecca Skinner (Tate); son, William Porter Skinner, Jr. (Jessica); grandchildren, Thomas Aedan Skinner, Porter Bowen Skinner, William Cooper Skinner, Andrew Payton Hall, Cayden Dax Skinner, and Rowan Tate Smith; great granddaughter, Allison Rebecca Hall; sister-in-law, Alicia Skinner Cook (Graham) of Fort Collins, Colo., along with numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

