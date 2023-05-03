Senn is arrested in 2020 murder

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Joshua Senn, age 37 and from McKenzie, has been arrested on a murder charge and was placed in the Butler County Correction Facility on Tuesday, April 25.

Senn has been accused of shooting Antonio Simmons multiple times with a 9mm pistol in 2020, resulting in Simmons’ death.

According to a report by WSFA 12, “A passerby discovered Simmons’ body on a dirt road off Highway 50 going toward the Honoraville community. A motive for the shooting was not clear.”

Senn faced a preliminary trial on Friday, April 28, which was presided over my District Judge Thomas Sport from Crenshaw County.

At this time, no details have been released from the proceeding.

Senn is currently being held on a bail of $400,000.