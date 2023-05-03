Sept. 20, 1964 – April 29, 2023

Teresa Beverly, age 58, of McKenzie, passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023. A Gathering of Family and Friends was held on Tuesday, May 2, from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home. A Graveside Service was held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, at South Butler Cemetery, McKenzie, with Bro. Stacey Gaston officiating and Johnson Funeral Home, Georgiana, directing arrangements.

Ms. Teresa is survived by her siblings, Tommy Walker, Elaine Hartselle (Kenny), Becky Damron (Jerry), and Joey Walker; and sisters by choice: Cindy Fannin, Missy McInvale, and Joyce Salter.

Ms. Teresa was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene Clay and Edna Halford Walker; and sisters and brothers.

