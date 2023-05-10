Dec. 6, 1926 – May 2, 2023

Doris M. Browder, age 96, of McKenzie, passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held on Friday, May 5, from 2:30 p.m. until service time at New Home Baptist Church, McKenzie. A Celebration of Life Service was held at 3:30 p.m. Friday, May 5, at New Home Baptist Church, McKenzie. Burial followed in New Home Baptist Church Cemetery, with Johnson Funeral Home, Georgiana, directing arrangements.

Mrs. Browder is survived by her daughter, Angie Brock (Doug); grandchildren, Marcus Browder (Renee), Benjamin Brock, Sandra McCullough (Justin), Ashley Heather Baca (Nathanial), and Amanda Brock; great grandchildren, Mason Browder, Addison Brock, Rogan Brock, Cora McCullough, Jonah McCullough, Aria Baca, and Leo Baca.

Mrs. Browder was preceded in death by her husband, William Browder; son, David Browder; and three sisters.

Pallbearers were family and friends.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.johnsongeorgiana.com for the Browder family.