KATIE GAFFORD HICKS

Oct. 4, 1934 – May 5, 2023

Katie Joyce Gafford Hicks, age 88, of Fort Deposit, passed away on Friday, May 5, 2023.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Monday, May 8, at 10 a.m. until service time at Johnson Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life was held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 8, at Johnson Funeral Home. Burial followed in Morrow Cemetery, Georgiana, with Johnson Funeral Home, Georgiana, directing arrangements.

Mrs. Hicks is survived by her sons, Darrell Hicks (Jean) and Danny Hicks (Lisa); and grandchildren, Haley Hicks and Kayla Hicks.

Mrs. Hicks was preceded in death by her husband, James William (Billy) Hicks; parents, Omyr and Ruby Gafford; brother, Jimmy Gafford; and sister, Janice McCraney.

Pallbearers were Larry Gafford, Brian Williams, Jared Williams, Rusty Hicks, David Burt, and Ben Thornton.

Mrs. Hicks was a very devoted mother and grandmother. She was a life-long member of Flatwoods Church of Christ, and she was also an ovarian cancer survivor of 37 years. She retired from the Dept. of Public Safety after 36 years of service.

Flowers will be accepted or donations can be made to Flatwoods Church of Christ or the charity of one’s own choice.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.johnsongeorgiana.com for the Hicks family.