Scott and Benson 2023 Achievers

Fort Dale Academy seniors Maire Scott and Clay Benson were recipients of a $3,500 scholarship courtesy of the 2023 Achiever Award Scholarship ceremony, held at LBWCC Tuesday evening. Twenty-two Butler County student-athletes were nominated for this year’s award. More than 200 guests attended the banquet where each nominee was recognized. The Achiever Award Scholarship is sponsored by the Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce (GACOC). Tracy Salt, GACOC executive director said, “Thank you to all of this year’s sponsors – sponsorship money raised provides 100 percent of the scholarship money to the recipients. A special thank you to the Achiever Award committee and judges, the Chamber of Commerce staff and board, Camellia Girls and Chamber Pages, the City of Greenville, Kathy Pickens, Bro. John Girdley, Keith Taylor, Jim Dunklin, David Norrell, Peige Josey, Ashley Keith, Kathy Pickens, and Uncle E’s BBQ. Also, to Benefit Planners and Greenville Chevrolet for the commemorative t-shirts and cups. It takes a village and this community makes it happen! (Kathy Pickens | The Greenville Standard))