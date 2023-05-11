BCSN holds inaugural awards banquet

BY KATHY PICKENS

The Greenville Standard

The Butler County Sports Network (BCSN) Inaugural Banquet was held at Dunbar Community Center on Sunday, May 7.

Daniel Ingram was the emcee and opened the event which featured the naming of all-county teams for football, basketball, baseball, and softball plus player of the year awards for volleyball, basketball, tennis, golf, track and field, soccer, baseball, softball and football, moment of the year, coach of the year, team of the year, male and female athletes of the year, and the Jerome Harris Award rounded out the honors.

The Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Tracy Salter helped with registration and drew for door prizes.

BCSN’s Jeffrey Fuller and Scott Bentley expressed their gratitude to the sponsors and community for a great year in sports.

Pictured in the front row (L-R) are: Kate Slagley (Girls Soccer Player of the Year), Bailey Lambert (Softball Player of the Year), Kaylee Barganier (Girls Track and Field Player of the Year), Tyler Mallory (Moment of the Year, Boys Basketball Player of the Year, and Jerome Harris Community Excellence Award), Berry Bess (Coach of the Year), Kaveon Miles (Football Player of the Year), and Lillie Boggan (Girls Basketball Player of the Year).

Pictured in the back row (L-R) are: Claire Hutson (Team of the Year), Lily VanDyke (Volleyball Player of the Year and Female Athlete of the Year), Maire Scott (Tennis Player of the Year and Team of the Year), Christian Hill (Baseball Player of the Year), Jon Nolan Lawrence (Boys Track and Field Player of the Year), and Alan Alvarez (Boys Soccer Player of the Year and Male Athlete of the Year)

Not pictured: Jackson Scott (Golf Player of the Year).