The Fort Dale Athletic Club held their Spring Sports Banquet at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center on Tuesday, May 9. The well-attended event honored athletes from baseball, softball, tennis, golf, soccer, and track.

Fort Dale Academy varsity soccer awards

Seated left to right: Sydney Blackmon (Offensive Honorable Mention), Kate Slagley (Offensive Player of the Year), Leah Davis (Captain Award), Hannah Huggins (Defensive Player of the Year and Captain Award), Eden Skipper (Most Valuable Player and Captain Award), and Marley Thomas (Coaches Award) Standing left to right: Clay Gardner (Defensive Player of the Year), Brodie Stringer (Captain Award), Alan Alverez (Most Valuable Player, Captain Award, and Offensive Player of the Year), Austin Garcia (Coaches Award), and Blake Slagley (Offensive Honorable Mention) (Photo by Kathy Pickens | The Standard)