The Fort Dale Athletic Club held their Spring Sports Banquet at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center on Tuesday, May 9. The well-attended event honored athletes from baseball, softball, tennis, golf, soccer, and track.

Fort Dale Academy varsity baseball and softball awards

Seated left to right: Bailey Lambert (Best Offenses Player), Madison Freeman (Coaches Award), Emily Cauthen (Best Pitcher), Anna Claire Thomas (The Carl Stanford Most Valuable Player), and Alli Butts (Coaches Award)

Standing left to right: Brinkley Long (Best Defensive Player), Owen McNeal (Most Valuable Player and Most Outstanding Offensive Player), Brady Long (Most Outstanding Defensive Player), Everette Black (Most Outstanding Pitcher), Ty Kendrick (Coaches Award), and Lily VanDyke (Team Captain)

(Photo by Kathy Pickens | The Standard)