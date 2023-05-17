The Fort Dale Athletic Club held their Spring Sports Banquet at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center on Tuesday, May 9. The well-attended event honored athletes from baseball, softball, tennis, golf, soccer, and track.

Fort Dale Academy tennis and golf awards

Seated left to right: Anna Son (Senior and 3rd Seed), Marie Scott (Senior, 1st seed, MVP, Standout Achievement Award, State Runner-up 1st seed singles, and State Champion 1st Seed Doubles), Rosie Rogers (Senior, 4th Seed, and Spirit of FDA Tennis Award), Claire Hudson (Senior, 2nd Seed, Captain, Chaplain, State Champion 1st Seed Doubles, and Spirit of FDA Tennis Award), Charlotte Kate Anderson (Breakout Performer Award), and Blair Reid (Emerging Player Award)

Standing left to right: Sam Judah McLendon (Emerging Player Award), Caleb, Brooks (Breakout Performer Award), Brody Stringer (Senior, 1st Seed, MVP, Captain, and Standout Achievement Award), Joseph Ealum (Dedication Award), and Jackson Scott (Most Outstanding Golfer) (Photo by Kathy Pickens | The Standard)