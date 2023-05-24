GPD holds annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Greenville Police Department (GPD) recently honored the sacrifices of local law enforcement personnel at its 24th annual Memorial Service.

Also joining to honor officers were members of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

The service was held Thursday, May 8, at the Lurleen B.Wallace Community College Wendell Mitchell Center in Greenville.

After a welcome by Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn, Southside pastor Brother Herbert Brown gave the invocation and was followed by patriotic tribute by Fort Dale Academy fourth graders.

Next, Attorney General Steve Marshall gave opening remarks and commended the officers present for their service.

Several GPD officers were then awarded the Life Saver Award and letters of commendation for acts of bravery. They included Sgt. Van Fossin, Cpt. Byron Russell, Lt. Jared Hunt, Sgt. Tom Powell, and Chief Lovvorn.

Next, Lovvorn presented the Gary Wayne Heath Education award to Lt. Josh Womack noting his proactive leadership.

The award was followed by guest speaker Chief Allen Benefield who is the Alabama Peace Officers Standards & Training Commission executive secretary.

During Benefield’s speech he gave remembrances of the fallen officers from Butler County.

For Greenville, the fallen officers remembered were George Bryan (June 15, 1904), Bill Daniel (1916), Joseph Herring (Sept. 21, 1968), and Gary Wayne Heath (June 14, 1994).

For the Butler County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), the fallen officers remembered were William Henry Bargainer (Dec. 10, 1892), Charles D. Sims (1931), John Thomas Sanders, Sr. (May 3, 1939), and John Timothy Williamson (Oct. 23, 2014).

After Benefield’s speech, Lovvorn presented the GPD Officer of the Year award to Sgt. Tony Jordan and noted his sacrifice and dedication to his fellow officers.

Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond followed by recognizing BCSO Lt. Deputy Paul Casteel with recognized Deputy of the Year.

At the conclusion of the event, Kaylee Russell performed a song to honor the officers and deputies and GPD Asst. Chief Anthony Barganier gave the closing prayer.