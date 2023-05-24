GRADUATIONS BRING JOY AND TEARS

The Butler County School System (BCSS) saw all three schools in the system graduate students from their high schools this past week. McKenzie School started with 24 on Thursday, May 18, followed by Georgiana School with 24 on Friday, May 19, and Greenville High School rounded out the trifecta with 1245 on Saturday, May 20. The number of students graduating from BCSS totaled 172. The combined scholarship offers, which includes pay for military service enrollees, will be determined at a later date.