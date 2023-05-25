Lions Memorial Day Celebration May 29

The Greenville Lions Club will host its annual Memorial Day Celebration Monday, May 29. The event will take place in the Greenville High School Auditorium. Entertainment will begin at 9:30 a.m., with the official program kicking off at 10:30 a.m. This year’s speaker is Retired Chief Master Sergeant James Zorn. A Greenville resident, Zorn, who has more than thirty years of service, joined the Alabama Army National Guard in 1991 before crossing over to the Air National Guard in early 2000’s. Zorn recently retired as the Senior Enlisted Leader of the 187th Operations Group, Dannelly Field, Montgomery.

The event will conclude with a “Walk of Honor” for all veterans present and a BBQ meal for the veterans in attendance. Everyone is invited and encouraged to attend the presentation. (Photo by U. S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Hayden Johnson)