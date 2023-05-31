June 18, 1947 – May 20, 2023

Avanell Myrick, age 75, of McKenzie, passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held on Thursday, May 25, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home, Georgiana. Graveside Service was held on Thursday, May 25, at 2 p.m. at Mt. Olive West Cemetery, McKenzie, with Johnson Funeral Home, Georgiana, directing arrangements.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilson and Kathleen Huggins; husband, Johnny Myrick; daughter, Sharon Myrick; and sister, Frances Hallford.

She is survived by her brother, Jerry Huggins.

The family would like to thank Annette Palmer, Myra and Peggy Gandy, and “Miss T”.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.johnsongeorgiana.com for the Myrick family.