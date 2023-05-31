Dixie Angels All-Stars announced

On Thursday, May 25, Greenville Parks and Recreation Department announced All-Stars for the Dixie Angels (ages 9-10). Pictured (front row L-R) are Baylee Rose Howell, Kamaria Maye, Quinn Sexton, Kaydence Kelley, Madalyn Scott, Kendall Boswell, McKenna Anthony, Claire Tetter, Charlee Whitaker, Maddie Sikes, Anna Clark Hickman, and Shondrea Lawson; second row, coaches, Angela Kelley and Leon Tetter; not pictured, coach Ronald Howell. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)