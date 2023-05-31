Feb. 15, 1946 – May 21, 2023

Donnie Ray Skipper, age 77, of Georgiana, passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Tuesday, May 23, from 6-8 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home, Georgiana. Graveside Service was held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Providence Cemetery, Georgiana, with Johnson Funeral Home, Georgiana, directing arrangements.

Mr. Skipper is survived by his wife, Lou Era Skipper; children, Tammy Branum, Tina Dearden, Teri Shipp, Tonia Martin, Tony Skipper, and Trent Skipper, daughter-in-laws and son-in-laws; 14 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.

Mr. Skipper was preceded in death by his son, Troy Myrick Skipper.

Pallbearers were his grandsons.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.johnsongeorgiana.com for the Skipper family.