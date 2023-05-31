Nov. 28, 1957 – May 22, 2023

Roy Ennis Quates, age 65, of Glenwood, passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Gracie Hooks Quates and a sister, Joyce Ann Coker.

Roy is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Green (Jason); four brothers, Clarence Quates (Vicky), Eddie Quates (Ann), Larry Quates, Terry Quates; grandchildren, Shelby Mack (Charlie), Shaun Lewis (Dona), Josh Lewis (Emily), and Chelsea Lewis; great grandchildren, Paisley Mack, Jaydon Mack, and Taylor Lewis; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

The family received friends on Tuesday, May 30, from noon until the celebration of Roy Quates life that began at 2 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home in Georgiana. Burial follow in Bushfield Cemetery, McKenzie.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.johnsongeorgiana.com for the Quates family.