Lions honor Memorial Day

On Monday, May 19, people all over the United States observed Memorial Day. Locally, The Greenville Lion’s Club held their annual 20th Memorial Day Celebration at the Greenville High School auditorium with a sizeable crowd in attendance. There were 34 veterans in attendance. The event began with the Gospel Chimes performing a selection of music. Next, a welcome was given, followed by an invocation, and then the Pledge of Allegiance. April Lowery sang the National Anthem. She was followed by Lion Hubert Little who gave the ‘Salute to Our Fallen Heroes’ and then recognized veterans in attendance. Lion Jim McGowin then played ‘Taps.’ Chief Master Sergeant James Zorn then spoke to attendees of service and gratitude. Lowery followed by singing ‘God Bless America’ with the crowd encouraged to participate. Finally, veterans were again recognized and took part in the Walk of Honor. Afterwards a BBQ lunch was served. (Photos by Bruce Branum)