April 17, 1937 – May 29, 2023

Bessie L Smith, age 86, of Georgiana, passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023.

The family received friends on Saturday June 3, from 10-11 a.m. until the celebration of Bessie Smith life began. at Johnson Funeral Home in Georgiana. Burial followed in Providence Cemetery at McKenzie.

Mrs. Smith is survived by her children, Glenda Garrett, Gayle Kolb, Greeley Smith, Donald Smith (Suzie), Issac Smith, and Steve Betterton; 11 grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her husband, Greeley P Smith; parents, William Gafford and Nettie Mae Lawrence; daughter, Betty Ann Betterton; and granddaughter, Sarah Betterton.

Pallbearers: were family and friends.

Mrs. Smith was a loving wife, mother, grandmother. She was loved by her family, and was caring to the end. She had a loved for flowers and her favorite color was pink, and she was a big Christian lady.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.johnsongeorgiana.com for the Smith family.