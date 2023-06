Dixie Minors All-Stars announced

On Thursday, June 1, Greenville Parks and Recreation Department announced All-Stars for Dixie Minors Baseball (ages 9-10). Pictured (L-R) are Austin Heartsill, Paxton Barbaree, JaMari Robinson, A’meer Simmons, Caleb Booker, Kollin Shell, Braxton Willis, Lane Taylor, Caleb Stone, Wyatt Reynolds, and Emariyon Rudolph. Coaches are Brad Heartsill, Buck Taylor, and Cade Tillery. They will begin play in the district tournament on June 16 in Troy. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)