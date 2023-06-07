Nov. 6, 1946 – May 29,2023

Mrs. Lovelia Mitchell Scott, 76, a resident of Greenville, died on Monday, May 29, 2023.

Graveside funeral services were held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, at Magnolia Cemetery in Greenville.

Mrs. Scott was preceded in death by her husband, Claud Scott and brother, Wilford Mitchell.

She is survived by her daughter, Kristi (Andy) Williams; grandchildren, Shelby (Austin) Mathis, Andrew (Ana) Williams, Austin Williams and Hayden Mayes; great grandchildren, Fisher Posey, Clara Hazel Posey and Sophie Grace Mathis and sister-in-law, Lynn Mitchell.

