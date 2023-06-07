Oct. 3, 1926 – May 27, 2023

Magdalene Grant, age 96 of Greenville, died on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

Funeral Services were held on Tuesday, May 30, at Spring Creek Baptist Church beginning at 2 p.m. with Brother John Massey officiating. The family received friends for visitation one hour prior to service time. Burial followed in the Spring Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Dunklin Funeral Home directing.

Magdalene was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Grant; infant son, Baby Grant; mother; brother, Nathan Heartsill; and niece, Michelle Mosley Smith. Left behind to cherish her precious memory are her beloved fur babies; Black Boy and Little Girl; along with numerus nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and a very special friend, Juanita Simmons.

