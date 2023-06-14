Duncan to Chair PowerSouth Trustees

Tom Duncan of Greenville has been elected Chairman of PowerSouth Energy Cooperative’s Board of Trustees.

His appointment was announced on May 19 during PowerSouth’s Annual Meeting.

Duncan has served as the Pioneer Electric District 4 Trustee for the past 17 years and has represented Pioneer Electric Cooperative on PowerSouth’s Board of Trustees for 15 years.

Duncan is a self-employed poultry, cattle and hay farmer. He is a member of the Butler County Farmers Federation, Alabama Farmers Federation and the Poultry & Egg Association.

He is a member of Antioch Baptist Church and a Trustee of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. He is also a graduate of Greenville High School.

To better serve on behalf of Pioneer Electric members, Duncan has completed comprehensive training with the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA), including the Director Gold Program.

He has also earned his Credentialed Cooperative Director certification and Board Leadership certification.

He and his wife, Julie, have two children: Tom and Dan. In his spare time, he enjoys hunting.

PowerSouth is a generation and transmission cooperative that serves the wholesale energy needs of 16 electric cooperatives and four municipal electric systems in Alabama and northwest Florida.

Collectively, the members provide electric service to homes, businesses and industries in 39 Alabama and 10 Florida counties.