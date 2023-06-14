GAAC concert upcoming June 29

On Thursday, June 29 there will be a free concert offered, which is titled “Edward & Friends,” by the Greenville Area Arts Council (GAAC) at the Ritz Theater.

In addition there will be a silent auction to raise funds for a GAAC scholarship/grant, which is intended to support the arts in Butler County.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. and will feature Edward Johannsson, Curk Mosley, Kevin Pearcey, Chad Edwards, and Steve Norman.

Johannsson originally hails from Sweden and has his own band in that country called ‘Edward & The Hay Riders.’

The silent auction will start at 5:30 p.m. Items to be auctioned include a weekend trip to Asheville, N.C., gift baskets, art, jewelry, hand crafts, and a vintage china set.

Dent Nielson is offering a bottle of Blanton’s bourbon and mixology class and classic cocktail sampling featuring each of the major liquors; whiskey, gin, vodka, rum, and tequila.

The class will include a sample of six simple syrups that can be used to make cocktails or could be used on ice cream, pancakes, coffee, or tea.

Samples will be provided with bourbon at the auction or can be bought when mixology class is conducted.

Syrups included for auction will include; cinnamon, ginger, blueberry, mint, regular, and maple or other flavors to be determined.

The mixology class will consist of the history of six classic cocktails; Sazerac, Old Fashioned, Gimlet, Vodka Martini, Daiquiri, and Margarita.

Instructions on how to make each of the cocktails will be provided and each will be prepared for consumption/tasting.

Follow the Greenville Area Arts Council Facebook page for more details. Please share with friends.