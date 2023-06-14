BY KATHY PICKENS

The Greenville Standard

Around two hundred friends lined the street by Fort Dale Academy for “Home Sweet Hayden,” a drive-through welcome home party for Hayden Sampley.

Hayden graduated from The Shepherd Center in Atlanta where he worked diligently at physical, occupational, and recreational therapy to help him prosper following very serious injuries from a March 22 accident.

Hayden received a special police escort and was greeted with banners, posters, balloons, and many smiling faces.

Sue Arnold, administrator of the Prayers for Hayden Facebook page, commented, “In tragedy God is always there. He has pulled together over 2000 people to pray for Hayden.”

She went on to add that the Sampley’s are thankful, humbled, and overwhelmed by the outpouring of love, support, and help.

She encourages the community to continue their support of this family through Hayden’s long journey of healing and adjustment.

Speed Sampley said, “Hayden, Stephanie and I have been overwhelmed by the love and support we have received.

“We will always remember people’s kindness and generosity. Our situation shows that prayer is very powerful and that miracles do happen.

“We are very thankful to be home. Hayden was very excited about his homecoming celebration. It meant a lot to him as well as us.”