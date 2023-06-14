Oct. 1, 1943 – June 1, 2023

James Edward Brooks, age 79, passed away Thursday, June 1, 2023 peacefully at home with his family by his side. Ed was born Oct. 1, 1943 to Johnny and Berthenia Brooks.

Graveside Services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 5, at South Butler Cemetery, Mckenzie, with Rev. Allen Joyner officiating.

Edward was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Brooks; son, Greg Brooks; daughter, Michelle Reynolds; sister, Lottie Norris; and brother, Levi Brooks.

Edward was survived by his daughters, Tina (Ronnie) Powell and Annette (Ronald) Merritt; grandchildren, LeAnn (Jay) Waters, Vicki (Josh) Williams, Russ Walden, John (Tabitha) Brooks, Kayla (Matt) Moorhead, Cody (Shanna) Baldwin, Zack (Lauren) Reynolds, and Nick Reynolds; 13 great grandchildren; and a great great-grandchild.