April 6, 1943 – May 28, 2023

Shirley Ann O’Connor passed away peacefully at home on May 28, 2023 at the age of 80.

Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 2, at Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Larry Gaston presiding.

Survivors include: children, Vickie Clark, Bo Newton, and LeAnn (Willis) Parker; grandchildren, Reuben (Abigail) Newton, Jr., Tyler (Holly) Clark, BreAnna Clark, Madeline Newton, Brantley Newton, Mandy Pool, Brett Armstrong, Willis Parker, Jr., Christina Edwards, and Andrew Finch; great grandchildren, Clara Mae Newton, Hudson Ray Clark, J. J. Pool, Bentley Pool, Taylin Pool, Addilyn Armstrong, J. R. Armstrong, and Jamison Armstrong; nieces and nephews, Tony O’Connor, Tim O’Connor, Sandra Edwards, Charla Odom, Carson (Sonny) O’Connor, III, and JoEtta Wright; sister-in love, JoAn O’Connor; father of her children, Barley Lee Newton; and devoted companion, James Earl Hickman.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carson C. and Juanita O’Connor; children, Rueben Curtis Newton and Brenda Carol Newton; and brother, Carson C. O’Connor, Jr.

Pall Bearers were Tim O’Connor, Carson (Sonny) O’Connor, III, Joey Demko, Austin Wright, Haden Green and Chase Smith.

Honorary Pall Bearers were Tyler Clark, Reuben Newton, Jr., Brantley Newton, and Tony O’Connor.

Shirley was a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was an early riser who enjoyed sitting on the front porch, drinking coffee, smoking, and Facebooking (posting, liking, and sharing). In her younger years, she enjoyed singing with local bands and hosting Saturday night gospel singings at the old O’Connor Country Store in the Wildfork community. She was known by her children as “The Warden”. She had many dear lifelong friends near and far.

She loved her God, her family and will be missed dearly.