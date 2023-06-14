WILLIE MAY ROBINSON

Feb. 6, 1926 – June 2, 2023

Willie Mae Robinson was born Feb. 6, 1926 to the late Fred Lee Peterson and Mrs. Lucille Murphy. She departed this life on Friday, June 2, 2023, at home with family.

Willie Mae graduated high school in 1945 and from Alabama State University with a Bachelors and Master’s Degree in Elementary Education and Counseling.

She was an advocate of educating young black children within the community and was an active member of the following: Greenville Arts Council, Butler County Historical Society, Safe Harbor, Optimist Clubs Club, Girl Scouts, and Thrifty Teers Professional Club. She was also a member of First Missionary Baptist Church for 62 years.

She leaves behind a loving sister, Juanita Cook, two devoted and special nephews, Darryl and Charles Gregory; two devoted nieces, Jalisa Gregory and Ebony Cook; and a host of other nieces, nephews, and friends.

Tina Mitchell at Southern Care Hospice is given a special thank you with providing Willi Mae with phenomenal health services.