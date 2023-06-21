July 29, 1958 – June 11, 2023

Carolyn Jeanette Sexton, a resident of Greenville, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2023.

Funeral Services were held on Friday, June 16, beginning at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home. The family received friends one hour prior to service time. Burial followed in Cool Springs Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Crenshaw County with Dunklin Funeral Home directing.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband, Ruel Lee Sexton, Sr.; parents, Hubert Ray Edwards and Oudia Carol Lowe Edwards; sons, Ruel Lee Sexton, Jr. and Richard Ray Sexton; brothers, James H. Edwards, Charles R. Edwards, Samuel D. Edwards, and Bobby L. Edwards; and sister, Julia F. Edwards.

She is survived by her seven children, Ruel Ray Paul (Brenda), Billy Gerald Sexton (Carolyn), James Hubert Sampley, Charles Matthew Sexton (Christy), Wesley Todd Sexton (Kristi), Christopher David Sexton, and Elizabeth Rachael Sexton; sister, Oudia Sipper (Davey); grandchildren, Katlyn Brianne Sampley, Hunter Ethan Sexton, Anna Claire Sexton, Bailey Danielle Sexton, Dawson Elliott Sexton, and Timber Lee Sexton; her lifelong friend, Donald Roy Turner; along with many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

Jeanette was born on July 29, 1958 at Saint Jude’s Hospital in Montgomery. She was a homemaker and loved her children and grandchildren dearly. She never met a stranger and she always welcomed everyone into her family and home. She will be remembered by her beautiful blue eyes, her smile, and as a wonderful cook.

The family encourages all of those who had the opportunity to know their mother to join them to say their final goodbyes. Thank you to everyone for your continued prayers during this difficult time.

For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinfh.com.