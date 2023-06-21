CrimeStoppers offering cash reward

The Greenville Police Department is investigating rash of vehicle burglaries that occurred in the city limits of Greenville and is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

Greenville Police Investigators released a photo and video of an unknown subject wanted for multiple vehicle burglaries.

The offenses occurred, Monday, June 5, and Monday, June 12, ,in the areas of Hillcrest Drive, Westwood Circle, Woodvalley Road, and West Gamble Street.

Investigators said the suspect unlawfully entered eight vehicles and stole property that included three firearms and assorted U.S. currency.

Investigators said the suspect, identified as a tall and thin black male was seen wearing a head covering and gloves that have reflective strips on the outside of the gloves.

Investigators ask anyone with information regarding these vehicle burglaries to please come forward.

When you contact CrimeStoppers, you always remain anonymous.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the identification of the suspect.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspector their whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867) or download their P3-tips app.

Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!

If you need to remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers.