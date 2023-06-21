Sept. 3, 1957 – June 12, 2023

Mr. Jerry O’Neil Hall, age 65, died on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Evergreen Medical Center.

Funeral Services were held on Sunday, June 18, beginning at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Johnson Funeral Home with Johnson Funeral Home directing. The family received friends on hour prior to service time.

Mr. Hall was preceded in death by his parents, Aubrey and Ethel Hall; and brother and sisters.

Mr. Hall is survived by his children, Chase Hall, Chris Hall, and Callie Barthe; grandchildren, Shayne Barthe, Luke Barthe, Mary Katherine Hall, and Aubrey Karson Hall; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members.

