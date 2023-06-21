This day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Today, I will discuss the second year of the Wishbone Era, the 1972 season. There were four big games, with Alabama going 2-2 in those games.

The Tennessee game in Knoxville was on the third Saturday of October, which was Oct. 21.

Alabama was 5-0, Tennessee was 4-1. It was a typical old fashioned defensive battle.

Before the half, Alabama intercepted a Tennessee pass to go up 3-0 at the half.

Tennessee took advantage of two Alabama turnovers to go up 10-3. Late in the fourth quarter, Alabama returneda punt to the Tennessee 48.

On the first play, QB Terry Davis found Wayne Wheeler for 20 yards to the UT 28.

Fullback Steve Biscegliathen ran 26 yards to the UT 2. Wilbur Jackson scored from the two.

Alabama kicked extra point, which the Tennessee fans booed. Alabama then kicked deep.

The Tide then caused and recovered a fumble on UT 22. The next play, Davis scored on 22-yard run for the win.

On Nov. 11, Alabama hosted LSU at Legion Field. It was a nationally televised game and both teams were undefeated.

LSU went up 7-0 but Alabama led 14-7 at the half. Davis threw touchdown passes to Wheeler. Alabama dominated the second half to win 35-21.

Dec. 2 was the Iron Bowl at Legion Field. Alabama was ranked No. 2 and Auburn hada loss.

Going into the fourth quarter, Alabama led 16-0. Auburn kicked a field goal and the score was 16-3.

Auburn then blocked two Alabama punts back to back to win 17-16. The kicking game killed Alabama that day.

Alabama still won the SEC despite losing the game. Alabama played eight SEC games while other SEC teams played seven games.

Any National Championship dreams went down the drain in the Cotton Bowl held Jan. 1, 1973.

Alabama took on Texas. It was a battle of the wishbones. Alabama led 13-3 at the half, but Texas made a second-half comeback and won 17-13. Coach Bryant lost The Cotton Bowl inBirmingham. Alabama finished with a 10-2 record.

Next week, I will discuss the key games of 1973.